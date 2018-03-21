The Republican National Committee announced another round of record-breaking fundraising Tuesday.

In February, the RNC raised $12.8 million, bringing its total for the 2018 cycle to $157.7 million. They currently have $42.4 million on hand.

The total is almost twice as much as the February total heading into the 2014 midterm races. It is the most raised by the group in February of a non-presidential election year.

“The RNC’s ongoing investments in a permanent ground game and data operation will help our Party win elections and keep Republican majorities as President Trump fulfills promises made to the American people,” said Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement.

The RNC has spent much of the past year building a strong ground game across the country with the largest group of field representatives. By the end of March, they expect to add 170 staffers, more than doubling their current field staff, according to NBC News.

