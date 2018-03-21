Brushing aside warnings about censoring the internet, Republican and Democratic senators linked arms and voted Wednesday to impose new rules on online forums, pushing them to do more to police their postings in hopes of stopping an explosion of sex trafficking, particularly of children.

Lawmakers insisted they’d struck the right balance and won’t stifle the free-wheeling nature of the Internet, but will instead force websites like Backpage.com to strip their sites of postings that advertise sex encounters with children or other trafficked persons.

“There are thousands of children out there who are waiting for our help,” said Sen. John Thune, South Dakota Republican, just before the bill cleared on a 97-2 vote.

It’s already passed the House and goes straight to President Trump, who has signaled he’ll sign it — though with reservations about its constitutionality.

Internet-rights groups predicted a long legal battle over the law, saying it would change the very nature of the online world by altering long-established “safe harbor” rules that have allowed forums and social media to avoid having to police all of the posts made on their platforms.

“It would scare online platforms into censoring their users,” warned the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

The disagreement comes down to how the bill goes about trying to separate the “good guys” and “bad guys” online, said Sen. Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican who has driven the issue from his perch as chairman of the Senate’s chief investigative subcommittee, where he pursued a groundbreaking investigation into Backpage.com.

The Arizona-based website was the country’s largest online sex-services marketplace, but faced questions about its business practices after parents said they found their runaway and missing children being sold for sex on Backpage.

Mr. Portman and Sen. Claire McCaskill, Missouri Democrat, launched a probe that found the website was not only aware of sex trafficking, but took steps to facilitate it by deleting incriminating words suggesting children were involved, but still allowing the ads to run.

The company said it was protected under the 1986 Communications Decency Act, which says websites aren’t necessarily considered the publishers of data on sites they host.

Backpage, which after the investigation suspended its adult services section, had used the CDA to shield itself from both criminal charges and civil claims brought by parents who said their children were advertised on the website.

“This law as it exists now was their protector. They were being protected in their bad acts by an outdated law,” Ms. McCaskill said Wednesday.

The bill has the support of major tech companies and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which said it will deny legal loopholes to those who knowingly facilitate sex trafficking of children.

Some anti-trafficking advocates are concerned, though. They warned that pushing ads off Backpage and other organized sites could end up hurting sex-workers themselves, saying the websites at least give the workers a chance to screen clients.

“I fear that it’s going to do more to take down ads than to take down traffickers,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat.

He and other free speech advocates also said websites that operate as open forums, allowing users’ posts, will be scared off the Internet because they can be held liable for what’s posted on their discussion boards. He even predicted nefarious actors could attempt to post offending materials on an opponent’s website to open them up to legal challenges.

“It’s pretty ironic that a Republican congress and a Republican president are going to create the biggest new source of opportunities for trial lawyers in decades,” Mr. Wyden said.

He tried to add $20 million in funding to the Justice Department to push more prosecutions of sex-trafficking “monster,” but it was defeated 78-21. Opponents said they feared he was trying to derail the bill by creating a difference with the House, which would force the measure to go back to the lower chamber.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.