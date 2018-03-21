PHOENIX (AP) - Student gun control activists disappointed in Gov. Doug Ducey’s school safety proposals plan to tout some of their own.

Teen organizers will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon at the state Capitol ahead of this weekend’s “March for Our Lives.”

The teens described Ducey’s plans as “window dressing” designed to appease the National Rifle Association.

Ducey proposed Monday funding more school resource officers and mental health services in schools. He also would allocate money for technology fixes to get state convictions into the federal gun background check system.

The students say they want to meet with the governor about legislation that would ensure background checks for all gun sales, ban bump stocks and keep firearms away from the mentally ill.

Saturday’s march is one of hundreds planned across the U.S.

