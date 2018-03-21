WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the U.S. election security (all times local):

1 p.m.

Senators are worried about the Russian threat to the security of U.S. elections, and they say Homeland Security leaders from the Trump and Obama administrations should have more forcefully warned Americans about Moscow’s past intrusions.

Voting in the 2018 elections is already underway, and members of the Senate Intelligence Committee are citing a lack of urgency in protecting balloting in state systems.

The current Homeland Security secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, is describing efforts her agency also has announced, and that’s not sitting well with Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

Here’s what Collins says: “I hear no sense of urgency to really get on top of this issue.”

The government has said Russian agents targeted election systems in 21 states ahead of the 2016 general election.

