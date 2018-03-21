President Trump spoke Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron of France, discussing tension with Russia and U.S. trade relations with Europe, the White House said.

The two leaders reiterated their solidarity with Britain in holding Moscow accountable for a nerve gas assassination attempt on a former Russian double agent in the U.K.

The agreed on the need to “take action to hold Russia accountable,” according to a White House readout of the call.

The March 4 assassination attempt against former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia Scribal, 33, in Salisbury, England, rocked relations between the West and Russia.

The U.K. expelled Russian officials and Moscow responded in kind. The Trump administration cited the chemical weapon attack last week when launching new sanctions against Russia over its election meddling and cyber attacks.

Mr. Scribal and his daughter remain hospitalized in critical condition after exposure to the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Macron also discussed pending U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The European Union is seeking an exemption form the tariffs that critics say threaten to start a trade war.

“The two leaders discussed how the United States and Europe might come together over tariffs,” the White House said.

