The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee lashed out at President Trump for failing to acknowledge the severity of the threat Russia possess to America’s upcoming midterm elections.

“We need the administration to accelerate its efforts,” Sen. Mark Warner said before a Capitol Hill hearing on election security. “Perhaps most of all, we need a President who will acknowledge the gravity of this threat, and lead a ‘whole of society’ effort to harden our defenses and inoculate our society against Russia’s malicious interference.”

Mr. Warner also criticized the White House for a call earlier this week between Mr. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Mr. Putin’s presidential election victory.

“The fact that the President did not even bring up the topic of our election security when he called Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his “victory” in a pre-cooked election, is extremely troubling,” the Virginia Democrat told fellow committee members in his opening statement.

Wednesday’s hearing features testimony from Department of Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson.

When asked by Democrats about the administration’s focus on election security and what they call a reluctance by Mr. Trump to push harder against Russia, Ms. Nielsen defended the White House, and said briefings are being held with election officials across the country on the most urgent issues.

On Tuesday, the committee issued the first recommendations of its year-long investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Members urged the federal government to provide states with more help to update decrepit election systems, beef up cybersecurity and obtain more top-secret intelligence to prevent foreign hackers from meddling again.

In 2016, Russian agents targeted election systems in 21 states, Homeland Security officials have said, with experts warning that not enough has been done to secure almost 10,000 U.S. voting jurisdictions that mostly run on out-of-date technology.

While no evidence has yet surfaced that the 2016 hacks altered election results, the multiple attempts scared state election officials who are still working to understand how their systems were vulnerable.

“This issue is urgent — if we start to fix these problems tomorrow, we still might not be in time to have systems in place by 2020,” committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr said during Wednesday’s hearing.

