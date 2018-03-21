President Trump on Wednesday cheered police, FBI and ATF after the suspected serial bomber in Austin, Texas, blew himself up.
“AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned!” tweeted the president.
The suspect, a 24-year-old white male, blew himself up in his car on the side of Interstate 35 in the suburb of Round Rock as police swarmed the vehicle.
Austin had been on edge since March 2 when the first of five separate package bombs exploded. The bombs killed two people and injured five.
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the suspect is believed to be responsible for all the major Austin bombings. He warned residents to be on the lookout for package bombs the suspect may have planted before his death.
