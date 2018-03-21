DOPING

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country’s diplomats to seek changes to international doping rules in the wake of the nation’s drug scandals.

A month after the Winter Olympics took place without a full Russian team, part of the country’s punishment for past doping offenses, Putin said the Foreign Ministry should try to alter the key treaty underpinning anti-doping work worldwide.

He said Russian diplomats working with UNESCO should aim to “refine” the existing International Convention against Doping in Sport so that “the rules are fair and absolutely transparent.”

In his first comments on sports matters since winning a fourth term in Sunday’s election, Putin said the government would continue to “defend the sporting honor of our country and its clean athletes, (and) stand up for sport without politics or double standards.”

Putin, in comments reported by state news agencies, didn’t say exactly what changes should be made or how they could be achieved. Short-term results are unlikely since the next conference on the convention isn’t due until next year.

BASKETBALL

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver has been excused from the team to be with family following the death of a younger brother.

The team issued a statement late saying Korver’s brother, Kirk, died earlier in the day.

“We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time,” the Cavs said.

Korver is expected to miss Wednesday’s home game against Toronto.

Kyle Korver, who is in his second season with Cleveland, left the Cavs last week after his 27-year-old brother became seriously ill in Iowa. Korver played in Monday night’s home win over Milwaukee, scoring 12 points.

Korver’s personal situation comes one day after Cavs coach Tyronn Lue stepped away from the team for health reasons. The Cavs have also been dealing with an assortment of injuries as Rodney Hood, Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman have been sidelined.

HOCKEY

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - The Ottawa Senators say the son of captain Erik Karlsson has died.

Erik and Melinda Karlsson were married last year and announced in November they were expecting their first child in the spring. Karlsson had been posting on social media about his son’s upcoming birth, most recently sharing a photo of he and Melinda on Feb. 19 with the caption “just me and my little family.”

Karlsson sat out Ottawa’s 7-2 loss to Florida on Tuesday night. The team released a statement saying the Karlssons had “the collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community.” The team requested privacy for the family.

PRO FOOTBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones has been arrested in Los Angeles following a naked, bloody argument with his brother, Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones.

A police spokesman says the player, whose legal name is Isaiah Avery Jones, was arrested Monday night after officers responded to a disturbance in downtown Los Angeles.

Officer Luis Garcia says Jones was breaking glass doors and windows when officers arrived and was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ, which posted video of a nude Zay Jones pushing his brother in what appeared to be the hallway of an apartment building.

Jail records showed Jones was being held Tuesday on $20,000 bail.

The Bills said in a statement they were still gathering information about the incident and declined further comment.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin was charged Tuesday with threatening two former teammates who had harassed him in the NFL and with threatening his former prep school classmates, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.

Martin pleaded not guilty to four felony counts of making criminal threats and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm, district attorney’s office spokesman Greg Risling said.

A post on Martin’s Instagram page last month showed a shotgun and referred by name to the private Harvard-Westlake prep school in Los Angeles that he once attended.

The post also included mentions of the Instagram usernames of former Miami Dolphins players Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey and said suicide and revenge were the only options for a victim of bullying.

