Rep. Adam Schiff said Thursday that Democrats moved to hold former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon in contempt for refusing to answer questions in the Russian collusion case.

“We have motions to hold Mr. Bannon in contempt as well as about a dozen motions to require subpoenas for those who refused to answer questions,” the California Democrat said at a press event on Capitol Hill.

He said that the contempt charges will need prior approval, but said that Mr. Bannon and others have made claims of executive privilege that they are not entitled to.

The ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee also accused Republicans of having political motivations in the case and said there have been clear “flaws” in the work the committee has done. He said Democrats will continue to investigate, including calling witnesses and gathering evidence, despite Republicans ending the investigation a few weeks ago.

“Our work will go on nonetheless,” Mr. Schiff said.

