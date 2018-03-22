Black Lives Matter turned its anti-racism sights Thursday night on … the NBA.

As a result, the Sacramento Kings and the Atlanta Hawks played a game before a largely empty arena.

According to the Sacramento Bee and other news outlets, hundreds of BLM and other left-wing protesters formed a human chain around the doors to the Golden 1 arena in downtown Sacramento.

They were protesting Sunday’s fatal shooting of Stephon Clark in the California capital. Footage of the confrontation showed that police shot Clark 20 times thinking he was holding a gun; it was an iPhone.

Security personnel kept the doors locked prior to game time and at 7:40 p.m. local time, the Kings said no fans who weren’t already inside would be admitted and advised fans outside to go home.

“Tonight’s game began with a delay,” the team said in a statement. “Due to law enforcement being unable to ensure ticketed fans could safely enter the arena, the arena remains closed and we ask fans outside to travel home. We will issue further information soon regarding a refund.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.