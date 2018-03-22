Border Patrol leaders and line agents say publicly that more fencing will help — but a new Democratic report Thursday says what they’re really asking for behind closed doors is more manpower and technology.

Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security Committee reviewed assessments and resource requests filed by agents and supervisors who were asked what they needed to fill gaps in border security.

Rarely did they ask for a wall or additional fencing, the Democrats concluded, and only one of 14 “urgent and compelling” gaps involved a request for additional border barriers.

“More often, these Urgent and Compelling capability gaps were associated with technological or personnel needs, such as insufficient manpower, poor training, or inadequate surveillance equipment,” the report concluded.

President Trump has made erecting a border wall a high priority for his administration, saying it will combat the renewed surge of illegal immigrants and hinder drug trafficking. Mr. Trump ordered a competition to test new wall designs, and earlier this month traveled to San Diego to see those designs himself.

But his demands have become highly politicized, with Democrats who over the last decade had voted for hundreds of miles of additional fencing now opposing it.

The new spending bill released this week includes $1.3 billion for border fencing, delivering a small downpayment. But the numbers are not what the White House had sought, with just 33 miles of the border gaining new fencing. Another 14 miles that currently have a barriers will get a second layer of fencing, and 48 miles of existing barriers will be replaced.

Strangely, the bill does not include any money to hire new Border Patrol agents — despite the Democrats’ report saying that’s what agents most often requested to fill security gaps.

