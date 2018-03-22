China made it official Friday; a trade war is on.
In a statement, the Commerce Ministry told reporters in Beijing that it would slap reciprocal tariffs on a range of U.S. goods ranging from pork to steel.
Those goods are worth about $3 billion, Bloomberg news reported.
The pork tariff will be 25 percent, the fee on U.S. steel pipes would be 15 percent, and a 15 percent tax will also be imposed on American fruits and wines, the Chinese statement said.
On Thursday, President Trump imposed tariffs on a much larger range of Chinese goods, worth $50 billion. In its statement, China said it wanted dialogue on trade issues and urged U.S. negotiators to the table.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.