China made it official Friday; a trade war is on.

In a statement, the Commerce Ministry told reporters in Beijing that it would slap reciprocal tariffs on a range of U.S. goods ranging from pork to steel.

Those goods are worth about $3 billion, Bloomberg news reported.

The pork tariff will be 25 percent, the fee on U.S. steel pipes would be 15 percent, and a 15 percent tax will also be imposed on American fruits and wines, the Chinese statement said.

On Thursday, President Trump imposed tariffs on a much larger range of Chinese goods, worth $50 billion. In its statement, China said it wanted dialogue on trade issues and urged U.S. negotiators to the table.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.