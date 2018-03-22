Students at Columbia College in Chicago will hear a lecture next month on how the deterioration of the white race fueled the election of President Trump and led to a resurgence of the white supremacy movement.

The lecture, “Whiteness in Decline: The Emotional Politics of White Nationalist Resurgence,” will be delivered April 12 by Paula Ioanide, an Ithaca College professor who specializes in comparative race and ethnicity studies.

“Ioanide argues that the reactionary emotional politics of white nationalism indicate both the precarious structure of white domination and the effectiveness of racial justice movements,” reads a description of the event, which was first reported by The College Fix.

The professor’s talk is the latest in “Critical Issues in Cultural Studies: The ‘Forgotten Man’ in the Trump Era,” a six-part lecture series at the Illinois liberal arts college.

Previous speakers in the series include Jefferson Cowie, a Vanderbilt University historian, whose Feb. 22 talk explored “the recurring trope of the ‘forgotten man’ in American politics from social Darwinist William Graham Sumner to Franklin Roosevelt to Donald J. Trump.”

In a March 29 lecture, Columbia College professor Michelle Yates will present an “ecofeminist reading” of Hollywood’s environmental film genre, arguing that films such as “Soylent Green” and “Interstellar” utilize the theme of climate change as a “recuperative strategy for the re-privileging of hegemonic white masculinity.”

In her April 26 lecture, University of Illinois at Chicago professor Adrienne Massanari will talk about the connection between Reddit’s culture of “anti-feminism, trolling, and ambivalent humor” and the alt-right.

