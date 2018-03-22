The mother of a roommate who lived with the suspected Austin serial bomber says her son was arrested by SWAT officers and held overnight in connection with the bombings before the suspect was located and blew himself up.

Jennifer Withers says her son, 26-year-old Collin Thomas, was walking home from work Tuesday night when police “flew at him.”

Thomas was questioned about the bombings and was still in custody when bombing suspect Mark Conditt was surrounded by police and detonated an explosive early Wednesday.

Thomas was released hours later and has not been charged.

Withers says Thomas, who is black, “seemed to get along fine” with Conditt.

Conditt’s first two bombs killed and injured black victims, leading to speculation that they were hate crimes.

