CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Members of New Hampshire’s Democratic congressional delegation are pleased that the proposed spending bill in Washington includes $3 billion more for opioid response efforts than last year.

The bill unveiled Wednesday provides that $142 million of the increase would be used to prioritize states with the highest mortality rates from opioid overdoses.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, says she appreciates the bipartisan support for the additional funding. She says states like New Hampshire are “reeling” from the opioid crisis. Sen. Maggie Hassan said she will work with the delegation to ensure that the Trump administration provides New Hampshire with a fair share of funds.

Rep. Annie Kuster says she’ll continue to push for long-term funding for treatment, health care providers and law enforcement.

