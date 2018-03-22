DOVER, Del. (AP) - Democratic lawmakers in Delaware have unveiled legislation to ban the sale of semi-automatic guns that resemble military weapons.

The bill, to be introduced Thursday, was proposed by Democratic Gov. John Carney in the wake of last month’s Florida high school shooting, which left 17 people dead.

Seven states and the District of Columbia have banned assault-style weapons, including neighboring Maryland and New Jersey. Delaware’s legislation is based on the Maryland law, which was recently upheld by a federal appeals court.

The bill specifically identifies dozens of so-called “assault long guns” and “assault pistols,” but it also bans “copycat” weapons. Copycat weapons include any centerfire rifle that has both a detachable magazine and a folding stock, and any pistol or centerfire rifle with a fixed magazine holding more than 10 rounds.

