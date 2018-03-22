President Trump slammed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on Thursday, accusing him of threatening physical assault.
“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!” Mr. Trumptweeted.
Mr. Biden said Tuesday he would have “beat the hell out of” Mr. Trump in high school if he made crude remarks about women. He made the comments in a video posted on Facebook by the University of Miami College Democrats. He made similar comments during the 2016 election at a rally for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
Mr. Trump made some lewd remarks that were caught on an “Access Hollywood” tape, which was released during the campaign. Mr. Biden was referencing those comments when he discussed beating up Mr. Trump.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.