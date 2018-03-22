TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a driver breached the main gate at an Air Force base in Northern California, then crashed and died.
Travis Air Force Base officials say in a statement that the driver “gained unauthorized access” to the main gate around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
They say no one else was injured. Officials would not say how the person died or provided any other information.
They say the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.