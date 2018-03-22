TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a driver breached the main gate at an Air Force base in Northern California, then crashed and died.

Travis Air Force Base officials say in a statement that the driver “gained unauthorized access” to the main gate around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

They say no one else was injured. Officials would not say how the person died or provided any other information.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

