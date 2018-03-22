Rep. Eric Swalwell said Thursday that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg still hasn’t answered for the company’s relationship with Russia and its role in the 2016 election.

“I still don’t think we have a full understanding of what they did and how they weaponized Facebook,” Mr. Swalwell, California Democrat, said CNN.

Lawmakers are calling on Mr. Zuckerberg to appear before Congress to answer for how Russia used the platform to meddle in the 2016 election, and the latest data breach scandal. Last week, a New York Times report revealed that over 50 million people had their data taken and used by an outside firm Cambridge Analytica. The former head of the data firm, which had connections to the Trump campaign, then admitted to using that information for political means.

“Mark Zuckerberg is the right person for Congress to hear from, and he’s someone we should hear from sooner rather than later,” Mr. Swalwell said.

Mr. Zuckerberg has acknowledged Facebook’s failure to protect that data and said they’re taking new precautions ahead of the 2018 election.

