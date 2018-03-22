The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday voted along party lines to formally end its more than year-long investigation into Russian election meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The vote means Republicans committee members will soon release more details from the GOP-authored classified report that cleared President Trump’s campaign of colluding with Russia’s attack on the 2016 polls, after the intelligence community reviews the document to redact classified information.

“This report, based on 70-plus witness interviews and more than 300,000 documents collected, provides specific findings and recommendations to improve our election security before the mid-term elections,” committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, said in a statement following the vote.

He added that the report, “which will include minority views if the minority submits them,” stems from the committee’s fourteen-month-long investigation, “and will be useful in thwarting any attempts by Russia or other foreign powers to further meddle in U.S. elections.”

Rep. Mike Conaway, the Texas Republican who led the probe, said the committee expects the report to be made public after Congress’s two-week Easter recess.

The investigation has been seen as one of the more contentious and partisan probes in recent Capitol Hill history.

The president last week pointed to the GOP-authored report, which also concluded that it found no evidence that Moscow favored Mr. Trump in 2016, as evidence that his campaign is in the clear.

But committee Democrats have vowed to continue investigating and say their Republican colleagues have prematurely ended the investigation — and that they are continuing to work on a report of their own.

Republicans have long argued that Democrats are simply trying to extend the probe for political purposes.

After the Thursday morning vote, Rep. Adam Schiff, the committee’s top Democrat, said the panel failed to conduct a serious investigation and blasted his GOP colleagues for changing their report before the vote.

The report, initially a 150-page draft, is now at roughly 250 pages, Mr. Conaway reportedly said Thursday morning, describing the additional 100 pages of “adds” and “annexes.”

“This is not how you run an investigation,” Mr. Schiff said. “This is how you hobble an investigation.”

He also claimed that Democrats — in their bid to continue the investigation — made multiple attempts on Thursday morning to push the committee to subpoena more witnesses.

They even attempted, Mr. Schiff said, to press the panel to hold former White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon in contempt for not fully complying with an earlier committee subpoena to answer its questions — but all motions were rejected.

