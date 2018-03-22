The House passed a $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, kicking things over to the Senate as lawmakers race against an end-of-Friday deadline to stave off what could be the third partial government shutdown of 2018.

The House voted 256-167 to pass the measure, which funds the government through September, despite bipartisan grumbling about the fact that members were being asked to vote on a 2,232-page bill little more than 12 hours after its release.

Republican leaders said the bill is critical for many reasons, but have focused largely on the $80 billion boost for the military, bringing the funding levels for fiscal year 2018 to $700 billion.

“What this bill is ultimately about — what we fought for for so long — is finally giving our military the tools and the resources it needs to do the job,” said House Speaker Paul D. Ryan.

“Did the process take longer than we had hoped this week? Yes, but it was a process where you had negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, House and the Senate,” he told reporters. “But we have a hard deadline we’re going up against.”

Mr. Ryan said the House passed all of its 2018 appropriations bills last year, so it’s not as if members should have been totally shocked by what ended up in the final House-Senate product this week.

The speaker also said lawmakers wanted to be sensitive about the fact that funeral services for Rep. Louise Slaughter, who passed away last week, are scheduled to be held Friday in Rochester, N.Y. Many members are likely to attend.

There was considerably less drama in the vote on final passage than there had been surrounding an earlier procedural vote, which passed 211-207 after Democratic leaders urged their members to vote no.

But Democrats nevertheless touted the billions in additional dollars in the measure they secured for domestic priorities like health care and infrastructure. Non-defense discretionary spending got a $63 billion boost above prior spending caps, to about $600 billion in 2018.

“It was a great victory for us in the appropriations world as to what priorities need to be addressed,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said of the recent deal to lift the caps.

The top four congressional leaders — Mr. Ryan, Mrs. Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer —hammered out the final negotiations.

Still, Mrs. Pelosi said she thought Republicans were rushing to get out of town before Saturday’s pro-gun control march that is expected to draw thousands of people to Washington, D.C.

Congress is scheduled to go on a two-week break after lawmakers finish their work this week.

The bill includes a gun-related measure that aims to get more records into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), which flags people like felons and domestic abusers who are banned from buying guns.

But Democrats have said the “Fix NICS” bill alone isn’t a sufficient response to last month’s Parkland, Fla. shooting that claimed the lives of 17 students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Meanwhile conservatives, some of whom argue that NICS itself is unconstitutional, said they were disappointed the measure was decoupled from language expanding concealed carry rights that passed the House last year.

Congress is already nearly six months late in passing the spending legislation. It has kept the government running on a series of short-term, stopgap funding bills and has already weathered two brief partial shutdowns this year.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said Thursday that President Trump would sign the bill into law.

“Why? Because it funds his priorities,” Mr. Mulvaney said. “Is it perfect? No. Is it exactly what we asked for in the budget? No.”

“Were we ever going to get that? No — that’s not how the process works,” he said.

He pointed out that the measure needs the support of at least nine Senate Democrats to break a potential filibuster and get through that chamber, where Republicans hold a 51-49 majority.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.