Jaelynn Willey, the teenager shot Tuesday at a Maryland high school, was declared brain dead Thursday evening by her mother.

Melissa Willey, holding one of Jaelynn’s eight siblings, said at Prince George’s Hospital Center that her 16-year-old daughter would be taken off life support Thursday evening.

“My daughter was hurt by a boy who shot her in the head and took everything from our lives,” she said, before going on to refer to her daughter’s attributes in the past tense.

“We will be taking her off life support this evening. She’s brain dead. There’s nothing,” Mrs. Willey said, breaking up between sentences.

Jaelynn was the target of gunman Austin Wyatt Rollins in the shooting at Great Mills High School. According to police, there had been a previous relationship between the two.

Rollins was shot and killed by the school security officer.

One other student was wounded in the attack, 14-year-old Desmond Barnes. His family said Thursday that he is doing well and “in good spirits.”

