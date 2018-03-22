Rep. Jim Jordan said Thursday that the spending bill is “worst bill I have seen” since he was elected to Congress 10 years ago.

“The American people didn’t elect Democrats to control the United States Congress. They elected Republicans,” Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican, said on Fox News.

The congressman said the bill does not uphold the promise Republicans made to the American people when they were elected, and it would be better to pass a short-term option.

“It can’t get any worse than this bill. We should stop. We should go back to the drawing board,” he said.

Mr. Jordan said the $1.3 trillion omnibus bill includes funding for Planned Parenthood. Plus, he said it adds to the deficit.

“You’re going to see lots of conservatives vote against it because it’s not what the American people want,” he said.

