President Trump’s personal lawyer, John Dowd, has resigned as the head of the president’s legal team for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, according to a report in the New York Times.

Mr. Dowd just last weekend had called on Mr. Mueller to wrap up his investigation, then clarified that he was not speaking for the president.

The report in the Times said Mr. Dowd felt that the president increasingly was ignoring his legal advice.

The president’s lead attorney working on the Mueller probe is Ty Cobb.

