The Playboy Playmate who claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump more than a decade ago wants first lady Melania Trump to know — she’s sorry.

“What can you say except, I’m sorry?” Karen McDougal told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an interview that aired Thursday night.

She continued, pausing between softly-spoken sentences.

“I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me. I’m sorry,” Ms. McDougal said.

The White House has denied any relationship between Mr. Trump and Ms. McDougal. A spokesman for Mrs. Trump did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Indeed, according to Ms. McDougal, having the future president flaunt too easily that he was married is what caused her to break off the relationship.

Mr. Trump showed her around his apartment at Trump Tower, Ms. McDougal told CNN, and pointed out Mrs. Trump’s room Melania’s room in their home.

“I just couldn’t wait to get out of the apartment,” she said Thursday.

Ms. McDougal, who turns 47 on Friday, said Mr. Trump’s conduct made her feel “guilty, very guilty” and drove her to cut the tycoon off.

“I was just feeling so guilty,” she said. “It was just digging inside me.”

She also said that while she and Mr. Trump had “many dozens” of sexual encounters in 2006 and 2007, he still treated her like a prostitute.

“He tried to pay me, and I actually didn’t know how to take that,” she said of their first liaison.

Ms. McDougal was Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in December 1997 and Playmate of the Year in 1998.

