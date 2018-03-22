NEW YORK (AP) - A former Fox News anchor has sued Bill O’Reilly for defamation.
Former anchor Laurie Dhue filed the lawsuit Thursday in Manhattan federal. It claims O’Reilly engaged in a “smear campaign” against her and other women who accused him of sexual misconduct.
The suit says O’Reilly damaged Dhue’s reputation by claiming that she fabricated her allegations to get money.
There was no immediate response on Thursday to a request for comment from one of O’Reilly’s lawyers.
Fox forced O’Reilly out last year after The New York Times reported that at least five women had received payouts of about $13 million from the prime-time star or his network over sexual harassment claims.
The newspaper said Dhue received $1 million.
Her suit seeks unspecified damages.
