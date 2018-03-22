ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. (AP) - A man has barricaded himself inside a home on a U.S. Army installation in Maryland for more than 10 hours.
News outlets cite a release from Aberdeen Proving Ground that says the post’s emergency dispatch received a call from a concerned relative around 8 a.m. Thursday regarding an individual who locked himself inside the home. APG spokesman David Patterson says the man was alone in the home.
As a precautionary measure, area residents have been provided an alternate location to go to until the situation is resolved. Authorities said in an update around 5:30 p.m. that the man remained inside the home.
APG is a research and development, testing and evaluation facility for weapons and equipment. The relationship between APG and the man hasn’t been reported.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.