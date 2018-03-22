Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that he’s “confident” the social media company will do more to confront foreign meddling in the 2018 elections, CNN reported on Thursday.

When asked if he has seen any evidence of meddling ahead of the midterms, Mr. Zuckerberg couldn’t say specifically, but said he has no doubt there’s another round coming.

“I’m sure someone is trying. I’m sure there’s V2, a version two of whatever the Russian effort was in 2016. I’m sure they’re working on that. And there are going to be some new tactics that we need to make sure we observe and get in front of,” Mr. Zuckerberg said.

He said Facebook has seen more efforts to “sow divisions” rather than direct attacks or support for particular candidates, but he said the organization is prepared for what’s coming.

“I’m confident that we’re going to do a much better job,” Mr. Zuckerberg said.

