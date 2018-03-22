Stormy Daniels’ attorney implied Thursday night in a cryptic tweet that he had pictures that would prove his client has had an intimate relationship with President Trump, contrary to White House denials.

Michael Avenatti, who represents the porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, tweeted a picture of a compact disc Thursday night and a common dare about the proof that pictures provide.

“If ‘a picture is worth a thousand words,’ how many words is this worth?????#60minutes #pleasedenyit #basta,” Mr. Avenatti tweeted.

The combination of the denial dare, the disc and the metaphor about pictures seemed clear, if unstated.

After years of silence since she gave a couple of interviews saying she’d had an affair with Mr. Trump, then just a real estate mogul and reality-TV star, Ms. Clifford has come out swinging in public this week.

For the first time since she signed a non-disclosure agreement in October 2016, Ms. Clifford has, using the Stormy Daniels Twitter account, directly accused Mr. Trump of not only having had an extramarital affair with her, but of bullying her and breaking the law to keep her silent.

