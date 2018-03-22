Rep. Paul Gosar said Thursday that the spending bill shows everything wrong with the process.

“This represents everything that’s wrong with this process. Bad process builds bad policy builds bad politics, and there’s enough blame to go all around,” the Arizona Republican said on CNN.

The $1.3 trillion spending bill is already being criticized by conservatives for funding programs such as Planned Parenthood while adding to the deficit. House Speaker Paul Ryan, however, said the bill addresses the major areas of concern that Republicans promised to tackle.

The current spending bill expires Friday, leaving Congress up against yet another possible government shutdown if they fail to reach an agreement.

