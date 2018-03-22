A New York City Council member introduced a bill Thursday that would ban people from smoking while walking in most public places.

Council member Peter Koo, a Queens Democrat, said he hopes the bill will spare New Yorkers from having to inhale secondhand smoke when caught behind a smoker on the sidewalk.

“It has happened to me many times — I’m walking behind someone who’s smoking, and I’m suffering for five or 10 minutes,” Mr. Kootold the New York Daily News. “I see mothers with their strollers walking behind people who smoke, and they’re exposing the baby to secondhand smoke.”

The bill would ban smoking while walking on all public sidewalks, as well as Parks Department parking lots and any pedestrian route through any Parks Department park strip, median or mall that is adjacent to vehicular traffic. The bill specifically bans smoking while walking, so smokers would still be able to light up while standing in one spot.

Mr. Koo said offenders would be fined $50, the same penalty for smoking in parks.

“We all share the same sidewalks, the public spaces, so we hope that they can give us the courtesy. When they want to smoke, they smoke standing in a corner, so when we see them, we can bypass them,” he told NY1 News.

