Some parents in Monrovia, California, are outraged after Planned Parenthood attended a middle school fair aimed at promoting mental health.

The nation’s largest abortion provider had a booth Tuesday at the Clifton Middle School fair, where it provided students in sixth through eighth grade with information on puberty, healthy relationships, birth control and STD prevention.

“I’m not thrilled with it,” parent Linda Ramirez told ABC News’ Los Angeles affiliate. “I’m not happy, but unfortunately we have a huge generation of children that are not being parented and they’re learning on their own or from other kids.”

The incident provoked hundreds of comments both for and against Planned Parenthood on a public Monrovia Facebook page.

Superintendent Katherine Thorossian said she was not aware that Planned Parenthood would be at the resources fair and understood “the concerns our parents have about having this organization on our campus.”

In a statement to ABC, Planned Parenthood said it is “deeply committed to partnering with parents, schools, and community organizations to educate young people and their families, in alignment with the California education code, with information and resources that help ensure their safety and well-being.”

