CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Senate has approved a constitutional amendment designed to bolster the rights of crime victims.

The Senate voted 20-3 Thursday evening in support of the amendment known as Marsy’s Law. It now moves to the House for consideration.

If it also is approved there, voters would be asked in November whether to amend the state Constitution to give crime victims a greater voice in court proceedings, as well as more information about the accused.

The law was named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, a California student who was killed in 1983 by a former boyfriend. Her brother, Henry Nicholas, founded Marsy’s Law For All, which is pushing efforts to get the law passed in several states.

