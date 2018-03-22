A Florida school-shooting survivor who supports the Second Amendment was subjected by a flight attendant Thursday to a speech in favor of this weekend’s gun-control march.

Kyle Kashuv, who attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and has appeared on Fox News to support gun-rights since, said the incident happened on a Spirit Airlines flight to Thurgood Marshall Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

“Just landed in Baltimore on @SpiritAirlines and the stewardess felt compelled to give us all a speech about the March for Our Lives, which openly says on the petition [they] are trying to categorically ban AR-15’s,” Mr. Kashuv wrote.

The flight attendant “made everyone clap,” he added, before lamenting “Can anything just be non-political anymore?”

Spirit Airlines quickly apologized.

“While we appreciate that our Team Members are individuals, we don’t believe politics should be part of the Guest experience. We are looking into the incident and apologize to any Guests offended by these comments,” the airline tweeted back to Mr. Kashuv.

He quickly accepted the apology, tweeting “That’s great to hear. Please keep me posted.”

