Anger over the $1.3 trillion spending bill boiled over on the House floor Thursday with lawmakers admitting they had no chance to read the 2,232-page bill they’re being asked to accept.

“I have not read the bill,” thundered Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, the second-ranking Democrat in the chamber. “The only person who could read this bill is the supercomputers.”

While the anger was most palpable from Democrats, Republicans also acknowledged they were in the dark about many parts of the bill, struggling to answer basics such as what new gun background check legislation tucked into the bill would mean.

The 2,232-page bill is accompanied by another 1,507 pages of reports explaining the spending decisions. Combined, that’s 3,120 pages — more than twice the size of an average Bible.

The bill was announced just after 8 a.m. Wednesday and debate began at 9 a.m. Thursday, giving lawmakers only 13 hours, if they’d stayed up all night, to read it. They would have had to digest 240 pages each hour.

GOP leaders acknowledged things weren’t optimal, but defended where they ended up.

“The process worked,” said Rep. Pete Sessions, chairman of the Rules Committee.

