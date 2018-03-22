House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said Thursday that President Trump remains supportive of the spending bill.

“This is a bill President Trump said he wants on his desk to fund our military and it’s going to get there today,” Mr. Scalise, Louisiana Republican, said on Fox News.

He said there are other bills Republicans wanted to pass and have the president’s support, but another short-term bill is unlikely. He said members of the military leadership say they cannot continue to operate on a short-term basis.

“This covers funding through the fiscal year. If they want a short-term bill that would go another couple of weeks — that’s what’s being suggested — that is what is creating uncertainty in our military,” Mr. Scalise said.

The deadline to pass a spending bill is Friday.

