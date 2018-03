DENVER (AP) - The Latest on workplace misconduct at the Colorado Legislature (all times local):

4 p.m.

A Republican state senator has fired a legislative aide who posted a vulgar comment on social media about undergoing mandatory sexual harassment training.

Sen. Jim Smallwood of Parker said he fired the aide, Andrew Knarr, on Thursday after learning about the post.

Smallwood says Knarr’s actions are “unacceptable and unbecoming of an employee of the Colorado State Senate.”

Smallwood told The Denver Post that Knarr didn’t deny the content of the Snapchat photo post.

Lawmakers and staff have undergone harassment training after misconduct allegations surfaced against several Colorado legislators.

Leaders from both parties hope to adopt a new workplace harassment policy before the 2018 session ends in May.

9:30 a.m.

Colorado’s Senate minority leader, Democrat Lucia Guzman, has stepped down from her post in part to protest Republican leadership’s handling of workplace harassment complaints.

The term-limited Guzman was replaced Thursday by Sen. Leroy Garcia of Pueblo.

Guzman will serve out her term as assistant minority leader.

Guzman struggled this session with Senate Republican leaders over the handling of sexual misconduct allegations against at least three Republican senators, including Sen. Randy Baumgardner.

All deny wrongdoing.

She said Thursday that Republicans’ condemnation of Democratic Sen. Daniel Kagan - who last week asked for floor debate on Baumgardner’s conduct - was the final straw.

Guzman also says it’s time to bring fresh leadership to the Senate’s Democratic caucus.

Senate President Kevin Grantham declined immediate comment.

Colorado’s legislative session ends May 9.

