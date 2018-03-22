NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on reports that millions of Facebook users’ data was used to target political ads (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

The British Parliament’s media committee has recalled the CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, to testify in its investigation into fake news.

Committee chair Damian Collins told Nix in a letter Thursday that there were “a number of inconsistencies in your evidence.” Collins highlighted Nix’s denial that he received data from the Global Science Research company, the entity set up by a Cambridge academic who created the app blamed for harvesting information from some 50 million Facebook accounts.

A whistleblower has alleged that Cambridge Analytica improperly used the material in U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

Collins warned Nix that “giving false statements to a select committee is a very serious matter. We urge you to come forward and explain your comments to a committee hearing.”

___

11:45 a.m.

Israel says it is launching an investigation into Facebook following the scandal involving data mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

The Israeli Privacy Protection Authority says Thursday the alleged privacy breach raised the possibility of “infringements” of Israel’s privacy law. The law states that personal data may only be used for “the purpose for which it was given, with the consent of the individual,” the authority says in a statement.

The authority says it will investigate whether the personal data of Israelis was illegally used.

Facebook has faced a backlash over the scandal. Politicians in the U.S. and Britain have called for the company to explain its data practices in detail. State attorneys general in Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey have opened investigations into the case. And some have rallied to a movement that urges people to delete their Facebook accounts entirely.

___

11:20 a.m.

If you’re fed up with Facebook, you’re not alone.

A growing number of people are deleting it, or at least wrestling with whether they should, in light of its latest privacy debacle. Facebook has been under fire with allegations that a Trump-linked data-mining firm stole information on tens of millions of users to influence elections.

It might seem hard to quit, especially for those entwined with it for years.

But it can be done. Mostly.

Before deleting your account, rescue your posts and photos. You can also temporarily deactivate account if you’re not sure you want to get rid of it permanently.

___

6:45 a.m.

Germany’s justice minister says she is calling in Facebook’s European leadership to explain the scandal involving data mining firm Cambridge Analytica and detail whether German users’ data were affected.

Katarina Barley said Thursday she has invited Facebook officials to a meeting at her ministry next week, though the exact date has yet to be determined.

Barley, who is also responsible for consumer protection, says she wants “comprehensive information” from Facebook, including on “whether German user accounts are affected, and what Facebook plans to do to prevent a repeat of such cases.”

Barley said that European data law is already “significantly more user-friendly” than that in the U.S. but Europe should continue to work on its rules.

___

6:20 a.m.

Britain’s culture secretary says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s promises to change the social media giant in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica privacy debacle don’t go far enough.

Zuckerberg has apologized for weaknesses in the social network’s policies that enabled an app to gain access to the personal information of 50 million users without their consent. He outlined steps to protect user data and said companies have a responsibility to act.

But Culture Secretary Matt Hancock said Thursday that Parliament and society should set the rules as to what the appropriate for privacy and innovation - not any one company.

Hancock says “that’s the approach that we are taking. The big tech companies need to abide by the law and we are strengthening the law.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.