Three individuals from the Houston area face federal drug trafficking charges after they were caught in Toledo, Ohio, with what is said to be more than three pounds of fentanyl.

The Justice Department identified the defendants as Anthony Robinson, 32, Barbera Wilson, 21, and Darrius Lewis, 29. Each is charged with conspiracy possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

If convicted, their sentencing will be based on a number of factors, including prior criminal records, the defendant’s role in the offense and characteristics of the violation. In most cases, the sentencing will be less than the maximum allowed under federal law, the department said.

On March 20, Mr. Robinson and Ms. Wilson tried to mail one kilogram of suspected fentanyl. The drugs were wrapped in multiple layers of heat-sealed plastic bags and field-tested positive for fentanyl, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

Federal agents then obtained search warrants for the Red Roof Inn where the defendants were staying, the Justice Department said. All three were arrested at the motel and search of their rooms discovered an additional half-kilogram of suspected fentanyl as well as approximately $8,018 in cash, according to the affidavit.

“The fentanyl seized last night is enough to kill everyone in Toledo several times over,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “This is a great example of law enforcement working together to make our community safer.”

