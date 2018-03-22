President Trump signed an order Thursday that cracked down on China’s unfair trade practices and theft of U.S. intellectual property with $60 billion in tariffs on high-tech imports.

The move stoked fears of a trade war with America’s largest trading partner, but Mr. Trump insisted he was finally leveling the playing field for American business that have been ripped off for decades.

“This is the first of many,” Mr. Trump said as he signed the memorandum, following through on his promise to get tough on China.

Mr. Trump said the tariffs, which will not immediately take effect, had already prompted Beijing to begin serious trade negotiations with the U.S.

“We are in the midst of very major and very positive negotiations,” the president said.

The tariffs on technology and intellectual property will total $60 billion, roughly the value of U.S. technology lost to China due to the country’s onerous trade rules.

The tariffs were part of a package of measures to combat Beijing’s aggressive trade tactics, including forced intellectual-property transfers of U.S. companies doing business in China.

The measures include:

• Adding 25 percent to tariffs on certain products that are supported by China’s unfair industrial policy, citing sectors such as aerospace, information communication technology and machinery.

• Ordering the U.S. Trade Representative to confront China’s discriminatory technology licensing practices through a World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute proceeding.

• Directing the Treasury Department and other agencies to propose restrictions on Chinese in U.S. technology business.

“Technology is really the backbone of the future of the U.S. economy,” said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who spearheaded the action against China.

Still, fears of a trade war persisted and jittery investors sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 400 points as Mr. Trump announced the tariffs.

Beijing vowed to “take all necessary measures to resolutely defend its legitimate rights and interests” in response to the new tariffs.

China signaled it could strike back by cutting the amount of soybeans from the U.S. China is the biggest customer for U.S. soybeans.

Saying that America’s $800 billion trade deficit with the world could not be allowed to continue, Mr. Trump added that other trading partners from South Korea to the European Union were begging to take heed of his tough trade policies.

“We are doing things for this country that should have been done for many many years,” Mr. Trump said.

The tariffs are being imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which authorizes the president to take action or retaliation against unjustified, unreasonable or discriminatory foreign trade laws that hurt U.S. commerce.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.