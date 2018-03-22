President Trump spoke Thursday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, seeking greater cooperation as the the allies head toward confrontation in Syria.

The two leaders reaffirmed “the importance of strong relations between the United States and Turkey, as NATO Allies and strategic partners,” the White House said in a statement.

The Trump administration has objected to the Turkish military offensive to push Kurdish forces out of Syria, where the Kurds are a chief ally in the U.S.-led campaign against the Islamic State.

Turkey views the Kurdish militants, known as the People’s Defense Units or YPG, as terrorists.

“The two leaders committed to continue efforts to intensify cooperation on shared strategic challenges and to address the concerns of both countries that affect the bilateral relations,” the White House said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.