CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead says he chose to let the so-called “stand your ground” bill become law without his signature in part because he wanted to send a message about what he considers overaggressive lobbying on the bill.

The measure approved by the state Legislature became law when Mead declined to either veto it or sign it.

The Republican governor told KGAB-AM on Thursday that he thought certain groups were too aggressive in lobbying for the bill although Mead didn’t name any specific group.

Mead says another reason he chose not to sign the measure was he doesn’t believe it really changes current self-defense law in Wyoming much.

The legislation essentially says victims of an attack don’t have to retreat before resorting to deadly force to defend themselves.

Information from: KGAB-AM, http://www.kgab.com

