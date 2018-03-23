HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Dozens of people are expected to testify before state lawmakers on proposals to ban bump stocks and regulate so-called “ghost” guns made from parts ordered online.

Testimony began Friday before the legislature’s Judiciary Committee.

More than 300 people submitted written testimony on the proposals. The bills are being supported by gun control advocates and opposed by gun rights supporters.

One bill would ban bump stock devices designed to make semi-automatic rifles mimic fully automatic weapons.

The other would regulate ghost guns, which can be made from parts bought on the internet. The proposal would require people to engrave serial numbers on the weapons and register them with the state.

The hearing comes a day before gun violence protests planned worldwide in response to last month’s school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

