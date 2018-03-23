ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. (AP) - Army officials say a man who barricaded himself inside a home on a U.S. Army installation was found dead after a 17-hour standoff.
The Baltimore Sun reports the barricade situation that began around 8 a.m. Thursday ended when Aberdeen Proving Ground emergency officials and support agencies entered the home around 1 a.m. Friday. The newspaper cites a release from the installation identifying the man as a soldier assigned to Kirk U.S. Army Health Clinic at Aberdeen.
His name has not been released.
The man was alone in the home when a concerned relative reported he’d locked himself inside. People living on streets surrounding the home spent the night elsewhere as a precautionary measure.
APG is a research and development, testing and evaluation facility for weapons and equipment.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.