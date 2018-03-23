Rapper Cardi B appears to be on the same page as Republican lawmakers who passed recent tax reform legislation signed by President Trump.

The hip-hop/rap star behind “Bodak Yellow” wants to know what “Uncle Sam” is doing with her earnings. She released a video to 20 million Instagram followers late Thursday night demanding transparency regarding the way federal and state governments spend taxpayers’ money.

“I want to f—ing know what ya doing with my f—ing money,” the Atlantic Records entertainer wrote.

“So you know the government is taking 40 percent of my taxes and Uncle Sam, I want to f—king know what you’re doing with my f—king tax money!” she continued in an attached video. “When you donate, like, to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates of what they’re doing with your donation. I want updates on my tax money!”

The singer, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, also lashed out at the tax laws in her home state of New York.

“The streets is always dirty,” she said. “We was voted the dirtiest city in America. There’s still rats in the trains. I know you’re not spending it in the damn prison,” she said. […] I want to know what the f—k you’re doing with my f—ing money!”

Ms. Almanzar previously appeared on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: New York” in 2015.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.