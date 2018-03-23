OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma’s large counties are growing in population while smaller counties are losing residents, according to new numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Figures released Thursday show Oklahoma City has continued its growing streak, gaining more than 11,200 people between mid-2016 and mid-2017.

The Tulsa area also grew last year by more than 3,200 people. Oklahoma’s other two metropolitan areas saw little change, with Lawton’s population remaining relatively stagnant and Enid losing about 800 people.

The figures show nine of the state’s 15 micropolitan areas also lost residents last year. Micropolitan areas have populations of at least 10,000 but fewer than 50,000.

Oklahoma broke a national trend by losing population in most of its counties. Census Bureau demographer Molly Cromwell said most counties nationwide saw a 57 percent increase in population in 2017.

About 61 percent of counties had a natural population for the 2017 fiscal year, compared to about 38 percent that decreased naturally. A natural increase means that there the number of people born in the state outweighed the number of people who perished.

Other figures show that the Oklahoma City metro area also experienced positive net migration at about one-third the rate of 2016. The annual overall migration for the Tulsa metro area saw a net loss of 467 people.

Net migration comprises domestic migration, moves made within the United States, and international migration, any change of residence across borders of the U.S.

