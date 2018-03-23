COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado Springs tour bus operator is planning to offer daily round-trip shuttles to the summit of Pikes Peak after a railway to the top has closed.

The Gazette reports the operator Gray Line is planning to launch the bus service in mid-April with two round trips each day.

Broadmoor hotel President and CEO Jack Damioli announced earlier this month that the Pikes Peak Cog Railway would not reopen this spring. The popular tourist attraction could remain closed for three years while its owner determines its fate. He said it could be rebuilt or it may never reopen.

Operator officials say the bus service could be expanded depending on its success.

City officials say five companies are registered to operate on Pikes Peak Highway.

