The Department of Justice has accused the Iranian government of sponsoring a massive hacking scheme to steal scientific research from universities, private companies and government agencies both in the United States and abroad.

On Friday, the Justice Department charged nine Iranian nationals in connection with the cybertheft. The indictment alleges the hacking was conducted on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, one of the Iranian government’s top intelligence-gathering entities.

“For many of these intrusions, the defendants acted at the behest of the Iranian government and, specifically, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps,” said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, “The Department of Justice will aggressively investigate and prosecute hostile actors who attempt to profit from America’s ideas by infiltrating our computer systems and stealing intellectual property.”

The nine defendants, all Iranian citizens and residents, were affiliated with the Iranian-based Mabna Institute, the Justice Department has alleged. Through the defendants’ actions they were able steal more than 31 terabytes of academic data and intellectual property, according to court documents.

The defendants were leaders, associates, contractors and hackers-for-hire at the Mabna Institute, the Justice Department said.

In total, more than 144 U.S. universities, 176 universities across 21 foreign countries, 47 domestic and foreign private sector companies, the U.S. Department of Labor, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the States of Hawaii and Indiana, the United Nations and the United Nation’s Children’s Fund were victims of the cybertheft.

Formed in 2013 by Iranian nationals Gholamereza Rafatnejad and Ehsan Mohammadi, the Mabna Institute was created to assistant Iranian universities and scientific research organizations. The Justice Department alleged it accomplished that goal by stealing data from universities and companies across the globe. In fact, the Justice Department claims the the Mabna Institute specifically conducted a spear-phishing campaign on behalf of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In addition to the criminal charges, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated the Mabna Institute and nine defendants with sanctions for the cybertheft.

The nine individuals are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of unauthorized access of a computer, two counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. If convicted on all counts, the defendants could face as much as 52 years in prison.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.