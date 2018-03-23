President Trump on Friday morning tweeted the summary of the House Intelligence Committee’s findings regarding the Russian collusion case.

“House Intelligence Committee votes to release final report. FINDINGS: (1) No evidence provided of Collusion between Trump Campaign & Russia. (2) The Obama Administrations Post election response was insufficient. (3) Clapper provided inconsistent testimony on media contacts,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Republicans leading the committee voted to end the investigation after finding no evidence of collusion. Democrats on the committee pushed back against this decision and have vowed to continue calling witnesses.

Ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff said Thursday that Democrats have motions of contempt ready for former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, who he said refused to testify on grounds of privilege.

The special counsel’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia is still ongoing.

