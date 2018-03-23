WARWICK, R.I. (AP) - A former Rhode Island lawmaker who resigned amid charges that he extorted a legislative page for sex has pleaded not guilty to video voyeurism charges for allegedly trading nude photos of his then-girlfriend without her knowledge.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office says Republican former state Sen. Nicholas Kettle was released on $3,000 bail after his arraignment Friday. He was ordered not to contact his ex-girlfriend. His lawyer declined to comment.

The 27-year-old Kettle pleaded not guilty last month to extorting sex from a male teenage Senate page in 2011. Kettle became the youngest senator in state history when was first elected at age 20.

Kettle resigned on Feb. 22, saying he wanted to “concentrate on the unfounded allegations” against him.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.